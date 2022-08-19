Tobago’s Blue Food Festival on October 16

News

Blue Food chef Kevin Charles takes out a meal for a customer during the 2018 Blue Food Festival. –

The date has been set for Tobago’s annual Blue Food Festival 2022.

On Tuesday, a save-the-date posted on the Tobago Festivals Facebook page said the event will be held on October 16.

No further details were given.

The district’s culinary creativity will be tested and tasted at the 25th edition of the annual festival, to be held at the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground after two years of a scaled-down event owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Additionally, World Food Day commemorations are set for October 19 and 20 at the parade grounds of the Dwight Yorke Stadium.

The annual event hosted by the THA Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development will allow Tobagonians to showcase their products from tasty treats and plants to crafts and livestock.