Tobagonians celebrate people with Down syndrome

Tobago

Secretary of Health Dr Faith BYisrael – THA

TOBAGONIANS were given the opportunity to be educated, advocate and celebrate people with Down syndrome as the Down Syndrome Family Network hosted Buddy Walk 2023 on Thursday.

Buddy Walk is a global partnership that involves TT and other countries and is aimed at promoting inclusivity for individuals with Down syndrome and other disabilities. The walk, which was free to participants, began at Tamarind Square shortly after 1 pm, culminating at the Milford Road Esplanade for post-event fun activities and prize distribution.

THA Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Faith BYisrael affirmed her division’s and by extension the THA’s support.

“One of the things that we currently have is our Technical Vocation School for individuals with disabilities that we are continuing. The Tobago House of Assembly is going a step further because we currently don’t really have any legislation that forces us to be truly inclusive, but the Tobago House of Assembly has gone a step further where we have actually created a policy that allows individuals with disabilities to be a part of our workforce.”

Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett said her division would continue the collaborations.

“We have the School for the Deaf, and we also have the Happy Haven School and we’re also one of those divisions that believes in inclusivity as we have adapted and enacted that as a policy where we have persons with disabilities becoming members of staff,” she said.