Tobago woman expected to get new home in six weeks

Tobago

MARJORIE Taylor, whose wooden house in Bethany, Tobago, was badly damaged in bad weather on Tuesday morning, is expected to get a new two-bedroom concrete house within the next six weeks.

Taylor’s younger brother, Aldwyn, said on Thursday that Ian Pollard, Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development and Terance Baynes, Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, assessed the house hours after it collapsed.

He claimed Pollard said his sister should get a new house within the next six weeks.

“They pulled measuring tape and did an assessment of the whole thing, saying they will get back to us. But he (Pollard) said he is looking at six weeks’ time. So I am waiting to see what happens,” Aldwyn told Newsday.

Pollard could not be reached for comment.

Taylor, 79, told Newsday on Tuesday she was awake in the small hours when a part of her house collapsed. She said she was able to walk to the door unharmed, and thanked God, her late parents and other deceased relatives for sparing her life.

Aldwyn said since the incident, Taylor has been staying with another sister, Volris Taylor- Pollard in Bethel.

“It seems as though she will stay there until she can get through with the house and then come back down.”

In the meantime, Aldwyn said he is in a quandary.

“I am studying to move some of the board from the house and make a shed to put some of her things, because I cannot leave it there.

“But at the same time, I don’t know if any other people are going to come to see the place. So I wouldn’t want to touch anything. They will have to tell me if I could go ahead and move it.”

Meanwhile, Tobago Emergency Management Agency director Allan Stewart said the agency is busy with 23 reports.

Most, he said, “relate to fallen trees, minor structural damage to homes in about 24 communities.”

Stewart said nine reports are from the southwestern end of Tobago, three originated in the northside area and a further nine from the eastern end of the island.

He said the collapsed structure at Bethany was the most severe incident.

“Damage assessments are being done, and we are also routing people to the relevant agencies for assistance – National Commission for Self-Help and the Division of Settlements.”

Stewart could not say when the assessments will be completed.