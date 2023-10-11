Tobago West MP: THA must account for money it spends

News

The THA’s stage in the sea built at Rockly Bay, Tobago, in 2022 for Tobago’s carnival. FILE PHOTO –

SPORTS Minister Shamfa Cudjoe on Monday said the Government was spending a lot of money on Tobago through many ministries but urged more accountability for expenditure from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) which enjoys more flexibility than the Government.

The Tobago West MP spoke in the budget debate in the House of Representatives.

She boasted of the Government allocating $400 million to upgrade to the Crown Point Airport after years of past neglect, $1.9 million on Roxborough Fire Station and $132 million on an expansion of the Cove Power Station.

Cudjoe said this year the THA’s allocation had risen by an extra $64 million, alleging no extra allocations given under the past People’s Partnership government.

She said, under the Government, upgrades had been done to the Magdalena breakwater, Magdalena golf course and Magdalena hotel.

Cudjoe said she cringed whenever the THA, led by Farley Augustine, alleged that the Government had done nothing for Tobago.

“It is untrue. It is such an insult to the intelligence of Tobagonians.”

Cudjoe said Tobagonian farmers can get “two bites of the cherry” by seeking grants from both the THA and the Ministry of Agriculture, as could individuals in several other fields seeking financial assistance.

She listed several areas funded for Tobagonians by Government ministries, not by the THA. These included public pensions, GATE, Nedco grants, sports grants, culture grants, YTEPP stipends, OJT stipends. The Government also funded the operations of Airports Authority in Tobago and the Port of Scarborough.

Cudjoe said she was a Tobagonian who looked forward to debating an autonomy bill to improve internal self-government, but added that it was wrong for anyone to tell lies which could undermine democracy in Tobago.

“What good is your democracy if the people are fed false information?

“You are clouding the minds of the electorate, preventing them from making an informed decision.”

She criticised those who had lined up people outside the Red House on budget day to boo at individual ministers, saying when MPs were on the street they must behave honourably, just as they would behave inside Parliament.

Unlike the Government being annually constrained to return unspent money to the consolidated fund, she said the THA could roll over unspent money to the following year. Saying $12 million was allocated to the Tobago Carnival, she alleged $1,000 subsidies being given to buy individual costumes.

Further alluding to a free hand enjoyed by the THA in its expenditure, she said a sum of money could be allocated to build Scarborough Secondary School or to build a stage in the sea, and she alluded the latter had been prioritised by the THA.

Saying the THA can borrow up to $300 million, she said the previous THA administration had accessed $165 million, with some $135 million still available.

“The same transparency you call on the Government to show, the people of Tobago need that (from the THA.)”

She spoke of the Government’s plans to build a marina in Tobago and upgrade the water-supply.

“The Keith Christopher Rowley Government did what no other government did.”

Cudjoe sought to scotch any idea that the Government was out of touch with ordinary people.

“I know no other representatives that walk their constituencies like we do.

“We are in our constituencies day to day, week to week – seeing, serving, loving, touching people.

“To try to create this impression that we are out of touch and out of reach, those who know us, know us. And that is why they vote for us over and over again.”