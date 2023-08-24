Tobago West MP: Better communication needed from CAL

News

Shamfa Cudjoe –

TOBAGO West MP Shamfa Cudjoe has slammed Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) for its lack of communication during last Sunday’s disruption to its operations, which resulted in thousands of domestic and international travellers being left stranded at the Piarco and ANR Robinson airports after 60 flights were cancelled as 75 pilots called in sick over the weekend.

Cudjoe and Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy addressed the issue on Wednesday during a joint news conference at the Central Administrative Services Tobago, Orange Hill Road, Scarborough.

“I think that CAL can certainly do a better job in communication,” Cudjoe told reporters.

“When something happens, I need to see a face from CAL out there speaking to people and answering questions and treating with the issues raised by the people of Trinidad and Tobago. “This is a state entity serving the state. You are an arm of the government, you have to speak to the governed. The governed want to hear from you.”

Cudjoe said CAL’s statements to the press were not enough.

“CAL constantly sending out these press releases, I cannot connect with that and my people cannot connect with that. We need people facing the public and owning up to their responsibility, speaking to us and answering our questions.”

Cudjoe, who is also the Minister of Sport and Community Development, added, “If everybody in their corner pull their weight and be open, honest and frank with the population, then people will understand, because I like to say I serve the people. I like to say I serve a reasonable people. You just have to sit down and explain to them what is taking place.”

She said the average Tobagonian was not irrational.

“They just need to be communicated with and understand what is taking place, and CAL has a duty and a responsibility to improve its communication.”

On Monday, CAL obtained an injunction against the TT Airline Pilots’ Association from the Industrial Court, which compelled the pilots to return to work. The pilots have been clamouring for increased remuneration, among other amenities, amid ongoing negotiations with the airline.

Saying that CAL’s operations had returned to normal, Cudjoe said the government had discussed with the airline a plan to refund domestic passengers who had bought tickets.

“We will refund them their airfare and provide a credit for them to travel in the future. And for those who have to travel internationally, whilst they do not get a refund of the airfare, because we have taken them back home, they are going to get a credit towards using to come back to TT in the future.”

She said the government could only do so much.

“At the end of the day, it is all about striking a balance. We can all cry and lobby for an endless number of flights, but we have to remember we are operating at a loss. We have to take into consideration the significant investment that has been made over the years and continues to be made right now as we speak.”

She said Tobagonians must bear in mind that both the sea and airbridge are heavily subsidised, to the tune of $400 million and $100 million per year respectively.

Cudjoe added she and Webster-Roy had been discussing with Finance Minister Colm Imbert the possibility of increasing the number of flights between Trinidad and Tobago, especially at nights.

She said Imbert has committed to providing a response after his review within a month.

“So we look forward to those types of developments.”

Both MPs said they empathised with the difficulties Tobagonians experienced during the disruption and are committed to finding solutions.