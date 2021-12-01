Tobago welcomes TTS Scarborough Coast Guard vessel

Tobago

Lieutenant commander Torino Tracey and Shellanne Archer leave the TTS Scarborough (CG 42) vessel after it was commissioned at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, Sunday. – Ayanna Kinsale

The newly-commissioned Coast Guard vessel TTS Scarborough (CG42), stationed in eastern Tobago, is being welcomed by Tobago stakeholders.

The commissioning of the vessel took place alongside the TTS Port of Spain (CG41) on Sunday at the Coast Guard headquarters, Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas. Soon after, the vessels began their maiden missions.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said the vessel is definitely a boost in the security of the island.

He said: “I think we can look forward to being able to restrict the number of illegal firearms, drugs, even illegal immigrants that are coming into the country and through the shores of Tobago.

“It would also improve the safety of our fishermen at sea, so I am quite heartened that we are able at this point in time to put those two vessels into service and it would definitely benefit Tobago’s security.”

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine said the vessel’s arrival was something he had been clamouring for.

“If you heard me throughout the campaign you would have heard me say that our fishermen when in danger, are never able to get the service of the Coast Guard. It is not the first time in the last year or so that we are acquiring new vessels though. I really hope that this time we can have one of the vessels stationed in Tobago for a speedier response.”

President of the All-Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) Curtis Douglas said, “We welcome it, and I really hope that it would be working and wouldn’t run out of petrol or gas, and it would be able to monitor and really cut down on any kind of illegal activities that is happening in our waters.

“I hope that it would really benefit the fishermen. We don’t know how it would operate, so we’re paying attention.”