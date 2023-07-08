Tobago tourism agency chairman: No word yet from THA on new CEO

Tobago

Alicia Edwards –

Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) executive chairman Alicia Edwards says the agency is awaiting word from the THA executive council about the recommendations for the position of CEO.

At a virtual parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) sitting last Wednesday, member Laurence Hislop asked Edwards for an update on the filling of the vacancy.

She said, “We have gone to market for the CEO and we would have completed the process with the selected recruitment firm. We would have passed those recommendations as a board to the secretary for approval by the executive council and we are still awaiting their final feedback on the matter.”

Hislop, a PNM senator, also wondered if a CEO was necessary.

She said, “In terms of whether you need a CEO, you always need a CEO because a CEO provides leadership to the organisation and makes sure there is operational efficiency.”

Edwards said during the past year, the agency was not left on autopilot.

“We have been able to complete our work plan for the last year. We have been able to set an aggressive work plan for this fiscal year and we continue to operate until that is settled up.”

She congratulated members of the internal TTAL team, the agency’s board and wider stakeholder groups for supporting us through this time of transition.

“But we do look forward to the matter being settled on our end.”

At a virtual media briefing, last July, Edwards announced that the previous CEO, Louis Lewis, had resigned after five years on the job.

She said he submitted his resignation in June and it was accepted by the board. It took effect from August 12, 2022.

On that occasion, Edwards had said, “His contract is actually not up. His contract comes to an end in 2023, but he was not interested in a renewal, and thereafter he would have submitted his resignation. His last day at work is actually August 12, so he is actually CEO and in place until August 12.”

At a plenary sitting in April, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said a new TTAL CEO was to be appointed in May.

She said after Lewis’ resignation, a process started to recruit a replacement.

Burris said, initially, it was anticipated that this process would take approximately six months.

“The official recruitment process has been completed. A report from the board was forward for executive council consideration and a decision was made.

“An offer would be made and upon acceptance of that offer, the person will be engaged and an official announcement will be made.”

To date, that has not happened.