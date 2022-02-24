Tobago taxi fares to increase by $1 from March 15

News

The Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. FILE PHOTO –

Tobagonians living and working in the western part of the island will soon have to dig deeper in their pockets to pay for public transportation.

President of the West-End Taxi Association Andy Clinton said fares on the route will be increased by $1 from March 15.

But he said the move will be formalised after a meeting with eastbound taxi drivers over the weekend.

“By now and the weekend, we should meet with the president of the east taxi drivers association to regularise the prices, how it should be structured and we will let the public know what decision has been made.”

At present, commuters travelling from Scarborough to parts of the Canaan/Bon Accord electoral district pay $8. That will be increased to $9.

The fare from Scarborough to Crown Point will move from $9 to $10. People travelling to Pigeon Point will soon have to pay $16.

Clinton said the rising cost of vehicle maintenance prompted the decision to increase the fares.

“Every day, we seeing that parts going up for vehicles and it is becoming very strenuous on us,” he said.

He said the health protocols to minimise the spread of covid19 had severely affected the industry.

“When the covid (19) started we used to carry two passengers and then the Government decided to have a little leniency when people started kicking up. But for the longest while we have been carrying three passengers. So those are the main reasons for the increase.”