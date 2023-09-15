Tobago T10 windball prize climbs to $20k

Tobago

Last year’s Tobago T10 winners Crown Point Spartans. –

The Canaan/Bon Accord Sports Club will once again partner with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development for the Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket Championships.

The community-based tournament is scheduled to bowl off on October 1 at Parade Square, Bacolet, and carries an increased prize of $20,000,

Event co-ordinator Marcus Daniel said the aim of tournament is to bring communities throughout Tobago together for healthy rivalry, fun and entertainment. “It is also an opportunity to identify new talent, and for concessionaires to showcase their culinary skills whilst making a living,” he said.

The 10-a-side tournament will again feature one female player per team. Coming out of last year’s competition, a 20-man “seeded” list of Tobago players was drafted.

Teams will be allowed to select only two players from the seeded list. The Parade Square will be divided into two playing grounds allowing for matches to be played simultaneously.

Games will be played on weekends from 10am to 6pm The final is set for October 22.

Teams interested in participating can contact Daniel at 774-7326. Registration ends on September 27.

In 2022, 12 community-based teams competed for a first prize of $15,000 and over $30,000 in cash, prizes and trophies.

Crown Point Spartans played unbeaten to lift the trophy.