Tobago shooting victim dies at hospital

News

OMARI Sobers, who was shot in the neck by a gunman nine days ago, died on Friday at the Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

He is Tobago’s ninth murder victim for 2022 so far.

Police had said that around 10 am on October 12, residents of Philadelphia Trace, Whim, reported hearing gunshots and discovered Omari Sobers with gunshot wounds to his neck.

He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where emergency surgery was to have been performed.

Police had detained a suspect in connection with the shooting.