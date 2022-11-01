Tobago shelter dog returned twice for being too friendly, playful

News

A three-year-old dog at TTSPCA’s Tobago shelter needs a home. Photo courtesy TTSPCA

A three-year-old male dog at the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (TTSPCA) shelter in Bacolet, Tobago, is seeking a loving home for a third time.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said each time the “loving, sweet, happy dog” returned, employees were sad, but the good boy was always glad to see them again.

When Newsday contacted the shelter, workers said the dog was first relinquished to the shelter by someone who could no longer care for him.

Six months later, his previous owners decided they wanted him home again, only to return him to the shelter the next day.

“(He was returned) for being too playful (as he) may cause potential injury due to falling to his elderly adoptive family,” the post explained.

Then he was adopted again by someone else, but was returned after a week because he was not aggressive towards strangers when commanded to do so. The adopter wanted a “mean, aggressive guard dog,” workers explained.

In the Facebook post, the shelter said, “A dog like this deserves so much more and should be given a fair chance.

“He is one of the sweetest dogs at the shelter. We are desperately looking for a loving home for him as he is deserving of it.”

Those interested can call the shelter at 309-0219.