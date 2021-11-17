Tobago rugby players, coaches benefit from development workshop

Tobago

PRESIDENT OF the Trinidad and Tobago Rugby Football Union (TTRFU), Maria Thomas, is focused on a safe return to competitive rugby, once given clearance by the authorities.

The TTRFU engineered a safe rugby restart programme, in anticipation of a return to competitive action.

Ahead of a training and education workshop later this month, Thomas along with foreign coaches, Colton Cariaga of the United States of America and Robin Mac Dowell of Canada, visited Tobago on November 7, as part of a national coaches development workshop.

Thomas said, “Bringing the programme to Tobago, is part of our executive mandate, to ensure that the Tobago players and coaches, benefit from all opportunities, given to their Trinidad peers.”

She added, “We have set up a satellite system between the two islands, and in conjunction with Anderson Roberts and Marie Pantin, who are part of our technical team, attached to the Tobago rugby club.

“We have been able to give the Tobago players, equal access to national training, without adding to their financial and logistic cost of travel to Trinidad, on a regular basis.”

The workshop, which was conducted at the Calder Hall recreation field, was specified towards providing the local coaches with knowledge on the technical advancements in the game and safety protocols on being able to adapt training sessions where necessary.

These tools, Thomas said, are very important, pending a return to competitive rugby, given the changing environment of sports in general, since the onset of the covid19 pandemic.

Thomas who took over the reins of the rugby union in May, said that both Cariaga and Mac Dowell have experience working with national players, having identified Trinidad and Tobago, as a nation with incredible rugby talent.

The TTRFU boss said, “National players Jeron Pantor and Fayola Jack are currently in (the United States) pursuing varied avenues in rugby.

“Pantor is coached by Cariaga at the Life University, while Jack recently joined a training camp in California, under Mac Dowell, and is preparing for competitions in Portugal”.

Roberts, who spoke on behalf of the Tobago Rugby Football club, lauded the initiative of the national body, and said that he envisions huge benefits for the growth and development of the sport in Tobago.

He noted, “Arising out the conversating with the foreign coaches, there will be opportunities for scholarships, professional contracts and video networking, where players will be observed and technical adjustments made where necessary.”

On a personal note, Roberts said, “I was exposed to new techniques in relation to catching the ball without dropping it, balance, proper stance, interacting with players and adjusting training methods to suit the current pandemic.”

Three female players, currently engaged in national trials ahead of the final selection for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) tournament in Mexico, in February, spoke on their impressions of the session.

Keifa Des Vignes of Moriah, who played netball and basketball before settling on rugby, said, “The session was delightful. It re-enforced what our coaches has taught us, and it was extensive in relation to the introduction of new skills in the game.”

Des Vignes, who is a seven years veteran of the sport, stated, “I am appreciative of the foreign influence, which has opened up the potential, to travel and train with bigger clubs, and I will like to thank the rugby union for the initiative.”

Tenielle Duncan, a 27-year-old from Hope, said, “It was a wonderful experience and I learnt some new techniques. The possibilities in the sport outlined by the foreign coaches, has also increased my passion to become a professional player.

“With the right exposure along with the hard work I put in, my dreams could become a reality.”

Shun-Shauna Mason, from Mason Hall, said, “It was an eye- opening experience, the coaches brought some new styles which helped me tremendously.

“I had a problem with my throw and Cariaga broke it down in a simplified, step-by-step manner, which has already improved the power of my throws, and Mac Dowell told me that I have the potential to be a great player.

“So I will be working hard to become a professional,” Mason said.

Mac Dowell mentioned, “We are impressed with the discipline and raw talent in Tobago, because they are key components in players from smaller territories, breaking into the foreign rugby environment.”

Mac Dowell, who said it was the coaches’ first visit to Tobago, expressed disappointment at only being able to admire the beautiful beaches.

“This will be the first of several planned visits,” he said, “and we will definitely keep in touch with the local coaches and players.

“Hopefully on our return to Tobago early next year, there will be no covid restrictions on the beaches, and we will be able to enjoy some surfing and experience a bit more of the culture.”