Tobago recruitment for cruise line on Thursday

One of the cruise liners owned by Royal Caribbean.

The recruitment drive will continue in Tobago for nationals to work on the cruise ship line Royal Caribbean International.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the regional VP, government relations, for Royal Caribbean Group Wendy McDonald and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell in Port of Spain on May 23.

On Thursday, the Miami-based cruise line will hold a recruitment fair at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from 9am.

Interested nationals between 18 and 60 are asked to register and submit an online application through the portal. They are also asked to bring a valid passport and a police certificate of character.

The job categories include hospitality, marine, casino, culinary, housekeeping, beverage and entertainment.