Tobago recreation grounds to be upgraded

Tobago

Players go through a drill, during a training session of the Tobago Rugby Football Club, at the Calder Hall recreation field. – David Reid

Upgrade work at various recreation grounds across Tobago is expected to begin in due course.

So said THA’s Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Agenda Secretary Terance Baynes at Wednesday’s virtual post-Executive Council media briefing.

Baynes said: “We are looking at some of the grounds, and some of the grounds need attention, We are pushing sport and pushing exercising and pushing all these things to stay healthy. We are doing a lot of examining the grounds and seeing what we can do to spruce up the grounds.”

He said a dedicated team would be put in place to maintain them properly.

“We are concerned as well about a regime that will take care of the maintenance of the grounds. We are working on that as we speak, and we expect that we will see some movement in that.”

A return-to-play proposal developed by the Sport Ministry in consultation with stakeholders was announced in a media release last Sunday.

During an interview on TTT’s Now Morning Show on Monday, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said fete matches will not be allowed during the first phase.

Additionally, she said all spectators at sporting events must be fully vaccinated.