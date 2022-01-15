Tobago records first omicron case

News

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said the sample was collected on January 4 and the results were reported on January 14.

The division said the individual has no travel history and was not in contact with anyone with a travel history.

It said confirmation of the omicron variant was received via gene sequencing at the Faculty of Medical Sciences Laboratory, University of the West Indies.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael said:

“The sample collection and reporting dates, coupled with the individual not having a travel history, are critical pieces of information for several reasons.

She said owing to costs and other implications, all covid19 positive samples are not tested for variants in Trinidad and Tobago.

“As a result, it is possible that there are several other cases of the omicron variant in Tobago,” she said.

BYisrael said the fact that th individual did not have a travel history suggests that the omicron variant is circulating among Tobago’s population.

The division also reported Tobago’s active covid19 cases has dropped to 1,258. There were 33 new cases and the death toll stands at 220.

There are 35 current hospitalisations, one of whom is partially vaccinated. It added five patients are fully vaccinated while 29 are unvaccinated.

The division said there are 4,842 recovered patients.