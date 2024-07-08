Tobago records first dengue case for 2024

Tobago

Health Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael – THA

TOBAGO has recorded its first confirmed dengue case for 2024.

In a media release on July 7, the Division of Health said the suspected case was flagged by the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), a sample was taken and sent for testing, and confirmation was received on July 5.

Health secretary Dr Faith BYisrael has warned the Tobago public to take the issue seriously as one case can lead to one hundred.

She said, “Dengue is a viral infection transmitted from infected mosquitoes to people and is the fastest spreading mosquito-borne disease. The World Health Organization has ranked dengue as one of the top ten global public health threats, yet is something that is totally preventable.

“Avoid being bitten by ensuring that you have no mosquito-breeding sites within and around your homes. We cannot impress this enough on residents.”

The division said the standard response to dengue cases will be carried out by the Public Health Services Department. It said the Vector Control Unit will inspect the dengue patient’s home as well as all residences within a 100-metre radius, to check for and remove any mosquito-breeding sites. The division said spraying of the patient’s homes and nearby residences will also take place.