Tobago records fifth murder: Golden Lane man, 68, shot dead

Edward Eastman, 68, of Golden Lane, Tobago, shot and killed on May 3, 2023.

AS the investigation into the killing of Donneil Thomas continues, Tobago has recorded yet another murder.

The victim has been identified as 68 year-old Edward Eastman. He was found murdered at Old Ground, Golden Lane, early on Wednesday.

Eastman is Tobago’s fifth murder victim for the year so far.

Last Thursday, Thomas, 40, became the island’s fourth murder victim.

The father of one, of Mentor Drive, Signal Hill, was shot by a gunman at his home. His assailant escaped by foot.

After that incident, newly appointed head of the Tobago Division ACP Collis Hazel urged the perpetrator to give up himself within 48 hours “or else life would not be easy for you on paradise island for you thereafter.”

On the Tobago Updates morning show on Monday, Sgt Joseph Jordon said the investigation into Thomas’ murder was at a sensitive stage.

The other gun-related murders on the island were Nigel Sandy who was shot dead in Plymouth on February 9, Alex Anthony Cooper, originally from Moruga, was killed at Logwod Park, Scarborough on April 9, and Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on April 12, after being shot on April 8.