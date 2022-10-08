Tobago records eighth murder for 2022

News

Crime Scene Unit investigators at the scene of a murder in Idlewild, Tobago on Friday night. – David Reid

A Scarborough man is Tobago’s latest murder victim.

He has been identified as Deon Daniel, of Idlewild Trace. Daniel was an employee of the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

Police said a relative found Daniel’s body at his home shortly after 8 pm on Friday. he had been chopped.

There are initial reports that he had an argument with some people earlier that day.

Scarborough police and Homicide detectives are investigating