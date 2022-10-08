Tobago records eight murder for 2022

News

Crime Scene Unit investigators at the scene of a murder in Idlewild, Tobago on Friday night. – David Reid

A Scarborough man is Tobago’s latest murder victim.

He has been identified as Deon Daniel, of Idlewild Trace.

Daniel was an employee of the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

Police said Daniel’s body was found by a relative at his home shortly after 8 pm on Friday. The body bore chop wounds.

There are initial reports that he got into an argument with some people earlier that day.

Scarborough police and Homicide detectives are investigating