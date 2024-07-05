Tobago records 12th murder after Mt Pleasant shooting

Tobago

Police at the scene of a shooting in Mt Pleasant, Tobago on Thursday night. – VISUAL STYLES

TOBAGO has recorded its 12th murder for 2024.

The victim has identified as Desiree Laurence.

Reports are that around 8.30 pm on July 4, three men, ages 34, 38 and 45, were liming at the home of another man who was celebrating his birthday at Robert Street, Mt Pleasant, when three men with rifles walked up to the house and began shooting at a group of people in the yard.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Mt Pleasant, Tobago on Thursday night. – VISUAL STYLES

The assailants escaped on foot along the Mt Pleasant Local Road while Laurence and a man sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital in critical condition but Laurence died while undergoing treatment.

Investigations are continuing.

Laurence’s death came five days after the murder of sanitation worker Nathan Roach, 32, who was shot and killed at his home in Mt Pleasant.

Police said around 11.55pm on June 30, one of Roach’s relatives was asleep in his home at Roach Trace when he was awakened by a loud noise and several gunshots.

The relative saw Roach lying on the floor of the bedroom. He then took Roach to the Scarborough General Hospital in a vehicle but he was pronounced dead on arrival.