Tobago recorded 67 new covid19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the island’s active cases to 431.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 107.

In a statement, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 34 patients in state isolation, 391 in home isolation and six in the ICU. Seventeen people have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 17,968 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,657 have tested positive.

There are 3,119 recovered patients.

To date, 22,872 in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 21, 755 are fully vaccinated.

