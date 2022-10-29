Tobago police warn revellers against alcohol, substance abuse

News

Masqueraders make merry in the streets from Bon Accord to Crown Point for J’Ouvert in Tobago on Saturday. – David Reid

Tobago police are asking revellers to avoid the abuse of alcohol or any other substance after two masqueraders were found passed out in Crown Point during the J’Ouvert celebrations on Saturday.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday on Saturday evening, Snr Supt Junior Benjamin said both people were taken to hospital.

“One person, a woman, seems as if she was sleeping. This happened by the gas station along the Milford Road along the carnival route. The other happened further up where a man was also sleeping. The woman was taken to hospital where she was still in an unconscious state. There were no marks of violence to suggest otherwise.”

He called on all involved in Tobago’s carnival activities must practice caution.

“We want to warn persons about taking certain pills to yield energy or even drink certain beverages to keep them up to please be careful…we want you to enjoy the season and we don’t want any person to be adversely affected by any pill or anything that would cause them to be knocked unconscious while driving or while walking on the road.”

Asked what changes will police make to the existing carnival traffic plans to prevent a recurrence of Saturday morning’s congestion, Benjamin said, “it was an unexpected circumstance. However, Sunday will be totally different seeing it is in a different and much bigger space.”

He was referring to Scarborough along the Claude Noel Highway and Milford Road for the parade of the bands.

He went on the say, “some consideration must be given to Crown Point if they want to have it next year.”

On Saturday, he said there was one road accident involving a police officer and an intoxicated motorist. The man will be charged and appear before a Scarborough magistrate.

Benjamin warned motorists against drunk driving.

Another man will also appear before a magistrate charged with bodily harm after a fight broke out during J’Ouvert celebrations.