Tobago police pursue several theories in Carrera killing

News

Police on patrol along Milford Road, Scarborough.

Tobago police are pursuing several theories in relation to the death of Casmey Carrera.

Carrera, who was self-employed, was shot during a struggle with gunmen at his Church Lane apartment in Mt Grace, shortly after 3 am on Wednesday.

He died at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Carrera was Tobago’s fourth murder victim for 2022.

On Thursday, a senior police officer told Newsday, “There are some things that we are working on to bring forth some fruit. We are examining the little buds that we have.”

He did not elaborate.

Sgt Joefield, of the Homicide Division, is leading investigations.

Commenting on Tobago’s latest murder, president of the Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce Diane Hadad said crime needs to be addressed frontally.

“From a social standpoint, correctional measures need to go very deep. This is the direction we have to take,” she told Newsday.

Hadad said the police and the other arms of the national security apparatus must be more aggressive in tackling crime. She believes crime is so “far and widespread,” that people must now be conscious of the people standing next to them.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has spoken out against the island’s crime situation.

After the murder of N’Kosi Bovell, aka Fari Dan, who was shot in a bar in Scarborough on May 15, Augustine met with the heads of various security agencies in Tobago to devise a strategy to tackle crime.

On that occasion, he said, “That’s not the Tobago we know. Every murder is shocking and alarming to us and I don’t ever want us to be desensitised…It is something that we have to treat with rather quickly.”

Augustine said then that crime is mostly a social issue that must be addressed with a concerted effort with particular attention to young men.