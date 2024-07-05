Tobago police probe Mt Pleasant shooting of 3 men

News

TOBAGO police are investigating a shooting in Mt Pleasant on July 4.

Reports are that around 8.30 pm, three men, 34, 38 and 45, were liming at the home of another man, who was celebrating his birthday at Robert Street, when three men with rifles walked up to the house and began shooting at the people in the yard.

The assailants ran off along the Mt Pleasant Local Road.

The victims were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where they are still warded and being treated.

Investigations are continuing.