Tobago PNM: Collect internal election nomination forms from February 28

PNM Tobago political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine concedes defeat in the THA election in a speech at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. – Jeff K Mayers

The PNM Tobago Council has said nomination forms for its April 24, 2022, internal election can be collected at the party’s Robinson Street head office, Scarborough, from February 28, between 9 am and 4pm.

In a release on Monday, the party said a pre-nomination check will be held on March 11, a month before the election.

A run-off election for political leader, if necessary, will be held on May 1.

The Tobago Council’s January 2020 internal election ended in a run-off between leadership contenders Kelvin Charles and Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

Davidson-Celestine, who had previously served as TT’s Ambassador to Costa Rica, won the election and became the Tobago Council’s first female leader.

She did so with the backing of former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus and former secretary of finance and the economy Joel Jack, who encouraged their supporters to vote for Davidson-Celestine.

Davidson-Celestine recently announced she would not be seeking to retain her position in the upcoming election, but is willing to give other interested individuals a chance to lead the party.

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis has said he intends to contest the leadership.