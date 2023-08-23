Tobago PNM: CAL must revisit reservation system

News

A CAL plane ready for take-off –

TOBAGO PNM officials are urging Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) to revisit its reservation system.

On Sunday, thousands of CAL passengers were left stranded when 60 international and domestic flights were cancelled after 75 pilots called in sick.

The situation led to chaos at the Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports. As a result, many domestic passengers had to make alternative travel arrangements on the seabridge.

But on Monday, the airline obtained an injunction against the TT Airline Pilots Association from the Industrial Court, which compelled them to return to work.

Speaking on the Minority Report on Wednesday night, PNM senator Laurence Hislop said CAL needs to look seriously at what it is doing on the airbridge.

“It is an essential service. I don’t know if they fully understand the gravity of the situation when it comes to the Tobagonian attempting to travel between the two islands. It is heart-rending sometimes,” Hislop said.

He believes the reservation system in particular must be looked at, “ Because it can’t be that I want to book a flight between the islands and I have to book it a year in advance.

“There has to be something that the airline can do to remedy that situation with their reservation system, that if a person does not travel, that that seat becomes available for somebody who is trying to book a flight.

“You can’t tell me that when I am trying to book, you can’t get a booking for next month. You can’t tell me that.

“There has to be something that CAL can do.”