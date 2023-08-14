Tobago People’s Party launched: ‘We are at war’

News

Dr Faith BYisrael –

THE Tobago People’s Party (TPP) led by interim political leader Farley Augustine is “at war” with certain arms of the State as it seeks to “defend” Tobago’s interest.

The TPP, which colour is blue, was officially launched on Sunday at the “Stage in the Sea” in Scarborough, also unveiling its anthem.

Secretary of Health Dr Faith BYisrael said the THA executive, which last December distanced itself from their former political home, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), has performed creditably amid fricton with Central Government.

“A year and eight months (into power), they have seen more development on this island than they have done for the last decade. We build more roads; we did more surgeries; we pay more gratuity…

“Imagine we were able to do all that in the middle of the whole setta bacchanal. If they had just leave we to work, what would we have accomplished. That is why they are afraid.

“They have now trained all their guns figuratively and at times it seems literally on the people of Tobago. Tobago, Tobagonians, we are at war.

“You now need to decide what you are going to do. Are you going to roll over, lay down, let they do what they want to you? Or are you going to stand up and say, ‘No, no more.'”

She called on TPP supporters to run anybody they see wearing a red jersey and attempting to speak to them. “Go from here,” she urged them to say.

BYisrael also alleged political victimisation using police resources as she alluded to the voice-note controversy which is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) and Fraud Squad.

In the audio clip, Augustine was heard discussing hiring people in the THA to promote political propaganda. Augustine later said THA officials were simply brainstorming and discussing strategies, even those utilised by their political opponents. He insists no one was ever hired by the THA for that purpose.

BYisrael said while going to school in the US for a decade she met many people from war-torn African countries. She said she is seeing similarities between TT and what happens in those countries.

“One of the things I used to stand proud and say was that TT has political freedom. We are the kind of country that a calypsonian can sing what they want about the Prime Minister, and the Prime Minister dey just watching…

“A couple weeks ago I got up one morning and realised the TT I used to boast about no longer exists. You heard about it…. One day I just reach home from work and there is the knock on the door – police. I had to ask myself, ‘Really? Is here we reach?’

“Tobagonians, we are at war.”