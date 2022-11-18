Tobago Pan-Thers, Digicel open homework centre

News

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe, left, and Digicel Foundation director Georgina Peterkin, right, look on as a student logs into one of the computers at the new homework centre in Golden Lane. –

Tobago Pan-Thers Steel Orchestra and Digicel Foundation have collaborated to open a new homework centre and after-school programme in Golden Lane. The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Tobago Pan-Thers panyard in Seaview Trace, Golden Lane.

Through this partnership, Tobago Panthers received funding to develop the project. Renovations were conducted to bring the space up to standard; computers, printers and other equipment were acquired as well as internet access; and a general outfitting of the space to make it fully functional.

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe commended the steel orchestra on the initiative and also praised Digicel Foundation for recognising its social responsibility.

“We’re happy that Digicel is on board – the private sector stepping up and showing out – because often times we depend so heavily on Central Government, and it doesn’t have to start and end there. It could start with your private group and the private sector also has its duty to step in, and I salute Digicel because they take their job and their responsibility very seriously.”

Digicel Foundation director Georgina Peterkin said the project gives her hope for the community.

“On behalf of Digicel Foundation, I wish like to thank all the partners in this project for their unwavering support and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the community and the youths. I know that we shall share the same hope that these centres would be well used and benefit all members of the community by easing access to online education, other services and so much more.”

THA Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport officer with responsibility for the area, Nathalia Joseph pledged her support.

“As your youth officer, it is my responsibility to support this initiative in the best way I can. One of the ways I intend to do so is to implement a homework-centre programme that I myself would have ran in the Signal Hill community.”

She hastened to add though that in order for such a programme to be successful, there must be volunteers.

“It requires persons – sixth-form students, university students, retired teachers, persons who just have a knack for training and teaching and just caring about other persons. I would be here, and I would be here at least once per day and I would be giving my time as youth officer but not just my time, also my expertise in ensuring that this youth development centre is the first of its kind.”

She said she has already sourced one sponsor who is willing to lend some support. “Before we go where the money is, I want us to go where our hearts are. I want us to go where all the things that I’ve heard – the cries, the challenges, the complaints.

“Wherever those things are, I want us to put our hearts into it,” she said noting that Digicel Foundation would have done its part.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore was also present at the launch.