Tobago now has 254 covid19 deaths

Tobago

Tobago’s covid19 death toll now stands at 254 after an unvaccinated individual died from the virus overnight.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island has 34 new covid19 cases and 40 active cases.

The division said 16 people are hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated.

It said there are 7,294 recovered patients on the island.