Tobago now has 254 covid19 deaths

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Tobago now has 254 covid19 deaths
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll now stands at 254 after an unvaccinated individual died from the virus overnight.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island has 34 new covid19 cases and 40 active cases.

See also

The division said 16 people are hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated.

It said there are 7,294 recovered patients on the island.