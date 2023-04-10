Tobago Muslim Organisation head: Our community is growing

Tobago

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine shares a meal with members of the Muslim community last week at the Lowlands mosque. Photo courtesy Kameel Ali, head of the Tobago Muslim Organisation. –

KAMEEL ALI, head of the Tobago Muslim Organisation, Lowlands, says the community is growing.

He estimates there are about 300 Muslims on the island.

“The Muslim community years ago was very small but it has grown and we now have about 300 people. It is also a diverse community,” Ali told Newsday, adding Muslims are also involved in many community activities.

He said over the past two weeks, Muslims have been observing the sacred month of Ramadan.

“The main thing in the month is the fasting. We fast for a period of about 30 days. Our fast starts from the break of dawn until sunset every day.

“So every day we gather at the mosque in Lowlands with our brothers and sisters to break fast, say our prayer and have dinner in the afternoon.”

He urged people to not just fast but also to give charity.

“Let us do as much good as could do, help each-other. It is a month to train you physically, spiritually, morally, intellectually so that you can be in this position for the balance of the year.”

Ali continued, “The fast teaches us to have self-restraint and to know what it is like to feel when a person is hungry and not eating. So fasting is something of great discipline and sacrifice and also brings us closer to the Creator.”

He said THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, whose official residence located within walking distance from the mosque, visited the community last week.

“The Chief Secretary joined us in breaking the fast. He had dinner with us and expressed how pleased he was to see the growth of the community and the integral role we are playing in Tobago. He told us to continue to do what we are doing.”

Ali said people from all walks of life visit the mosque during Ramadan.

“We always have visitors, including government figures, coming and spending time with us at the mosque during Ramadan.”