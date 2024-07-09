Tobago massacre now a quadruple murder

News

Jomoke Duncan died overnight after a shooting in Black Rock, Tobago on July 8. –

The July 8 massacre in Black Rock, Tobago is now a quadruple murder, after the fourth victim – Jomoke Duncan – died overnight.

The Bethel resident succumbed to his gunshot wounds at the Scarborough General Hospital on July 8 around 9.30 pm. The three other victims – Ansleym Douglas, 56 of, Black Rock; Samuel McKain, 35, of Mt Pleasant; and Gregory Hamlet, 53, of Golden Lane – died at the scene of the shooting.

According to police, around 12.04 am a group of men were playing cards near a business place at Black Rock when they were approached by three gunmen who opened fire. The assailants got into a silver Aqua car and made their escape.

Investigations are continuing.