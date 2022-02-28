Tobago mas band to honour late matriarch

Tobago

Stoute Next Generation members celebrate their 2019 Tobago Band of the Year crown with former matriarch Gloria Stoute, seated centre, who died in September last year. –

THE absence of mas in Tobago for Carnival 2022 has some Tobagonians feeling nostalgic about the island’s celebrations.

For Candice Chang, the youngest daughter of the late bandleader Gloria Stoute, it is a time to remember her mother’s profound contribution to Carnival.

The founder of Stoute Next Generation mas band, winners of the 2019 Tobago Band of the Year title, passed away due to covid19 six months ago.

In an interview with Newsday recently, Chang said she is determined to keep her mother’s legacy alive.

Chang said initially she wanted to take a break from Carnival to grieve. However, with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA announcing a Tobago Carnival in October 2022, Chang is looking forward to paying tribute to her mother.

“This has been up in the air, I initially decided that with the death of my mother, who has been the matriarch of the band, holding, guiding and pushing me, that I was done, because moving on without her is too difficult. I do not know where to start.

“However, a number of individuals would have reached out and counselled me about doing this for the continuance of her love and legacy. In this regard, I would try to pull it together and accomplish this in her name. I am giving thought to participation with a tribute to her, so masqueraders would have a chance also to do this for her because a number of persons felt as though they were not able to honour her memory due to covid19 restrictions, so Carnival 2022 we will toast to her memories and the legacy she left behind for us.”

A woman portrays Sea Breeze by Stoute Next Generation in Scarborough in Carnival 2020. FILE PHOTOS –

Chang recalled that her mother started out her very own band becoming a household name on the island years ago.

“The band started off as Gloria Stoute and Associates, led by my late mother Gloria Stoute about 40 years ago – even before I was born.”

She said even though her mother passed the baton as bandleader to her in 2011, she was still very instrumental in its affairs.

“She was the crazy glue that held the band together. She was my advisor, my critique, my everything in one who ensured that we produced quality mas because we had her legacy to carry on and her name to live up to.”

She said that her mother’s passing continues to be a hard pill to swallow..

“What I can say is that a covid19 death is extremely difficult to deal with because you never get closure, you are not there for your loved one to hold their hands when they need you the most, even the covid19 burial protocols are frustrating.”

With the band’s responsibilities resting squarely on her shoulders, Chang believes she is capable.

“I have been the leader for about 11 years now, it is expected that even though I am the youngest, I am the one she groomed and prepared for this so I must now find a way to ensure that her name lives on.”

And with such big shoes to fill, she remains determined.

“I cannot match that nor walk in her shoes because she had a big heart filled with passion for this, and her will and determination where mas was concerned is like no other, but I will try my best. I will use the tips and tricks she has taught me to ensure continuity takes place.”

Even though she is still grieving, Chang said the mas must go on.

She said the name of the band – Stoute Next Generation – represents the future.

“The intention is to show the progression from our matriarch of the band who single-handedly took her vision and craft to make it what we know today. We could not leave out the name ‘Stoute’ and we wanted to highlight that this is the next generation who would modernise the band and take it to the next level.”

She said in the household, mas was a year-round discussion.

“There was always the conversation of what we can do differently to better our craft. We are also fortunate enough to have made many friendships and alliances in the mas fraternity who have taught us a lot.”

With sold-out sections every year, what makes this band different from its rivals?

“I would say passion and perfection. My mother was very critical about standard and quality. She would always prefer a small, neat costume than a large costume with no quality and standard.”

She said the secret to the band’s success is hard work and determination.

“Producing a family band like ours is definitely not for the faint-hearted, particularly in Tobago where there are many factors that can hinder progress.”

She said the band moved away from industry seamstresses from Trinidad in 2020 to utilise local talents such as Dianne Shanghie, Rhona Jack and Daniel Clarke. Chris Thomas from Speyside High School was also utilised to produce some artistic pieces.

On the cancellation of Carnival celebrations in 2021 and the postponement of 2022 festivities, Chang said, “It has been tough not being able to do something that you look forward to year after year. It has been tough on the masqueraders who would have expressed their sadness and disappointment. However, we understand the rationale why this is the way it is and of course in the interest of health and preservation of life, we are in agreement.”

Chang is in full support of an October celebration.

“It is a good initiative. I am not in agreement with removing Carnival from the national calendar but if Tobago wishes to have a second event, that’s fine with me. For far too long we have been judging Tobago by Trinidad’s standards and we are yet to define our product, state exactly who we are targeting, our niche population and market our product to suit.

“It is not about the biggest bands or the longest routes, it is about delivering an experience to our masqueraders. So, if we want to market our product as being safe, then this is what we need to focus on delivering.”