Tobago man to appear in court for cousin’s murder

News

CHARGED FOR MURDER: Curt James – TTPS

A Tobago man is expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate virtually on Monday, after being charged with the murder of his cousin.

Curt “Pluggie” James, a 54-year-old farmer of Store Bay Local Road, Bon Accord, was charged with the murder of his cousin Matthew Kenrick-James after advice from Deputy DPP George Busby on Friday last week.

Police responded to a report of wounding in Crown Point on September 24. When they arrived, they met a man who said he was walking to the garden at the back of his home when he was approached by a relative, armed with a cutlass and a garden hoe, who told him not to go into the garden.

A fight broke out between the two men and Kenrick-James was chopped several times. He died at the scene.

Police arrested James the same day.