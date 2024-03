Tobago

Police car at the scene of a crime. – File photo by Roger Jacob

TOBAGO police are trying to determine a motive for the fatal shooting of a man in Pembroke early on March 2.

The victim has been identified as Jafari Fraser.

He is the island’s sixth murder victim for 2024.

Police said Fraser was shot around 4 am while driving his car along Windward Road. He then crashed into a shop near the Pembroke Bay Road bridge.

Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating.