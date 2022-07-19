Tobago man robbed after meeting stranger to buy car

News

File photo

A 27-year-old Tobago man was robbed of $20,000 in Curepe on Monday afternoon when he went to buy a car from a man he met on social media.

Police said the man went to Royal Castle on the Eastern Main Road, Curepe, at around 3.45 pm, to meet the man who claimed to have a car for sale.

He met someone claiming to be the owner of the car who took him to Mc Leod Street.

While walking, the man was approached from behind by a bandit who pointed a gun at him and announced a robbery.

The bandits stole his cash before running away.

The man made a report, and St Joseph police visited the area.

Police are again urging the public to avoid meeting strangers for financial transactions, and advised potential customers and retailers to meet at a police station to do business.