Tobago man on $10,000 bail for assault

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was granted $10,000 bail with a surety by a Scarborough magistrate before whom, he appeared virtually on Monday.

Magistrate Erica Baptiste Ramkissoon granted the man bail on the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man, according to a police press release on Tuesday, was also ordered to have no communication with the victim. He is expected to reappear in court on May 23.

Police said that on February 12, a woman was at her home with a man when they had an argument. The man grabbed her and cuffed her several times in the stomach.

WPC Kerr of the Gender-Based Violence Unit investigated and arrested the man, who was charged on April 25.

Investigations were supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Bridglal and acting Insp Miller of the Gender-Based Violence Unit.