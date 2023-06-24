Tobago man held with 1.4kg marijuana

News

A Tobago man is expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday charged with possession of marijuana weighing 1.4kg.

While executing a search warrant at the suspect’s Store Bay Local Road, Canaan home, police found two black plastic bags, one containing a black and yellow plastic bag which further contained three smaller transparent plastic bags each containing green plant-like material and one brown rectangular plastic package which contained compressed marijuana.

Police said the other black plastic bag contained one transparent plastic zip-lock bag with a particular type of marijuana called Sativa L.

The bags were found in a bushy area approximately 100 feet away from the house.

He was arrested and charged. Investigations are ongoing.