Tobago man gets bail on charges of exposing child to porn

News

A 26-year-old man was granted $100,000 bail with surety after he appeared before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday to face ten counts of exposing a child to pornography .

A police media release on Tuesday reported the man appeared before magistrate Rajendra Rambachan and was ordered to have no contact with the girl and to remain 100 feet from her as part of the bail conditions.

He is expected to return to court on April 29.

A report was made that he sent lewd videos of himself to the girl.

He was arrested last Monday and charged last Thursday by PC Mitchell of the Child Protection Unit (CPU), Tobago Division.

The investigations were supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Miller of the CPU.