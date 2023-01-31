Tobago man fined $5,000 for 41 grammes of cocaine

News

File photo

A Tobago man on Monday pleaded guilty to possession of 41 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, when he appeared before the Scarborough magistrates virtual court.

Police said, last Saturday, while on mobile patrol, they were informed that Brian Williams, 24, of Village Street, Gaskin Bay Road, Bon Accord had a quantity of cocaine on him.

When police arrived on the street around 10 pm, one officer spotted Williams throwing what appeared to be two transparent plastic packets underneath a step of an apartment building, before escaping.

Police seized the packets which contained cocaine with a street value of over $19,000.

PC Stewart arrested Williams the following day at his home around 1 pm. He was taken to the Scarborough Police Station and charged.

He was fined $5,000 and given four months to pay. If in default he will serve nine months’ hard labour.