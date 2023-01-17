Tobago man arrested after marijuana found in van on port

News

A quantity of marijuana which was allegedly found in a car on the Port of Scarborough, Tobago, on Sunday evening. – TTPS

Police arrested a Tobago man after finding 5.4 kilograms of marijuana, in a van he was driving, in Tobago on Sunday.

In a media release on Monday, the police said Tobago Divisional Task Force officers, with dogs from the Canine Unit, searched the Scarborough port until one of the dogs reacted to a vehicle.

The vehicle, a B-1600 pick-up, was searched and the marijuana was found hidden in the tailgate and below the drawer liner in the van tray.

The man, a 45-year-old public servant of Bethesda, Plymouth, was arrested and is expected to be charged.

In a separate incident, police found more drugs and ammunition, this time at Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain.

At about 3.15 am on Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a house in the area. The search lead to the discovery of 500 grams of marijuana. A 32-year-old man, a resident of the area, was arrested.

Police then went to an overgrown area near 9th Street, Beetham Gardens, where they found eight rounds of 9mm ammunition and 30 grams of marijuana. No one was arrested.