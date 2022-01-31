Tobago man, 25, to appear in court for murder

A 25-year-old Tobago man is expected to appear virtually before a Scarborough Magistrate today charged with the murder of 34-year-old Rawle Larry Joseph.

On January 7, Joseph’s body was found lying on the bank of the river on Belmont Road, Hope Village. He was wearing a black pants and black T-shirt.

Investigating officers believe that Joseph was killed between January 4 and 6.

The accused was arrested on January 19 by officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC.