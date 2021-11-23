Tobago man, 23, killed in accident in Carnbee

Tobago

Ronell Campbell – Facebook

Tobagonian Ronell Campbell of Arnos Vale Road, Les Coteaux died on Sunday evening after he got into an accident while driving in Carnbee, Tobago.

According to police, around 10.40 pm Campbell, 23, was driving a black Mitsubishi Lancer south along Auchenskeoch Road, Carnbee, in the vicinity of Jenny’s Bar, when he lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn.

Campbell’s car hit a T&TEC pole and a wall on the western side of the road.

Also in the vehicle was a front-seat passenger who received injuries.

District Medical Officer Dr Okali visited the scene and pronounced Campbell dead and ordered the body’s removal to the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary pending a post mortem.

Shirvan Road police are continuing inquiries