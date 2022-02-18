Tobago man, 20, appears in court for murder

Tobago

CHARGED: Michael Robley – TTPS

A Tobago man appeared in court on Thursday, charged with the murder of Winfield Mc Kain, whose body was discovered less than a month ago at his Mt St George home.

Michael Robley, 20, of Mt St George, appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, at the Scarborough First Magistrates’ Court.

The matter was postponed to March 17.

Mc Kain, also known as Cox, was found soaked in blood in his bed on January 28 with chop wounds to the upper part of his body.

He was 52 years old.

The accused was arrested on February 9 in Scarborough.

Robely was charged with the offence by PC Broomes, of Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI), region one, Tobago sub-office, on February 16, following advice received from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, on the same date.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Mongroo and W/Sgt Joefield, both of the HBI, region one, Tobago sub-office, with assistance from ACP Nurse, acting Supt Kirk and the Tobago Divisional Task Force.