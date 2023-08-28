Tobago jet skier’s body found

Tobago

An aerial view of Bon Accord Lagoon and No Man’s Land. –

The body of 21-year-old Mathias Jerry has been located.

On Sunday, Jerry, of Les Coteaux, went missing after an accident on a jet ski near No Man’s Land. A search that evening failed to find him.

At around 6am on Monday, a co-ordinated search resumed, including divers, the Coast Guard, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) personnel, lifeguards and reef boat operators. Reports said shortly after 9.39 am on Monday a reef boat found his body submerged in the water. The Frontline Divers boat crew managed to recover him.