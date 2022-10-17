Tobago hoteliers association head: We need more flights, an in-transit desk

News

Chris James

PRESIDENT OF The Tobago Hoteliers Association Chris James said the Trinidad and Tobago air bridge is a service that is highly essential to Tobago’s tourism and more flights, as well as an in-transit desk at the Piarco Airport would be good for Tobago tourism and the economy on the whole.

He called for more flights on the Tobago air bridge, as he spoke with Newsday on Friday.

“We only have 12 flights. We used to have 20,” he said. “Most weeks people have to go to Trinidad to go to schools, or for medical reasons or for business. You wouldn’t believe how many times I have to come to Trinidad for business. The air bridge is as important to Tobagonians as the road from San Fernando to Port of Spain is to Trinidadians.”

Caribbean Airlines in August said it has been increasing flights steadily since the re-opening of the borders in 2021, but domestic operations in on the air bridge were hit with heavy losses. CAL said as of June, it spent US$ 18,777,648 in operational costs.

But James said as far as economic viability is concerned the proceeds the government would receive through income tax and VAT from a robust tourism season with easy access both domestically and internationally to Tobago would cover whatever costs are necessary to support the sea bridge.

“Secondly, if a Trinidadian holidays in Tobago there is no foreign exchange leakage,” he said. “If they go to Barbados they will be taking money out of the country.”

“It is much better for Trinidadians and for the economy to find it easier to visit Tobago than Barbados. We have to do everything that we can to make it easier for Trinidadians to spend their money here so that it stays here.”

Charles added that the Tobago Carnival celebrations which will be held from October 28-30 is already getting attention and filling hotel rooms.

“We have already gotten 76 per cent occupancy for this Carnival in October,” James said. “We haven’t had that for years.”

He said an in-transit desk which fast-tracks the process for visitors landing in Trinidad to get to Tobago. would also help the tourism industry in Tobago.

“Even if it comes on an American Airlines or a British Airways flight where there are empty seats, we could get to Tobago easily and quickly,” he said. “This will also create and maintain jobs in both islands, because when someone buys a Carib in Tobago it creates a job in Trinidad, not here.”