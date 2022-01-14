Tobago has 68 new covid19 cases

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection says there are 68 new covid19 cases in Tobago.

This brings to 1,300 the number of active cases on the island.

Its covid19 death toll remains at 220.

In a statement on Friday, the division reported that 37 people are hospitalised, one of whom is partially vaccinated. Seven are fully vaccinated and 29 unvaccinated.

The division said there are 4,767 recovered patients.