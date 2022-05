Tobago now has 661 active covid19 cases after 61 new cases were confirmed overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 267.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported 15 people are currently hospitalised, six of whom are fully vaccinated and nine unvaccinated.

The division said, to date, Tobago has 8,322 recovered patients.

The post Tobago has 661 active covid19 cases appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.