Tobago has 444 active covid19 cases

Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago climbed to 444 after 17 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 247.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that 17 people are hospitalised, one of whom is fully vaccinated and 13 unvaccinated.

The division said the island has 6, 982 recovered patients.