Tobago has 440 active covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago is now 440 after 17 people tested positive for the virus overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 107.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 38 patients in state isolation, 396 in home isolation and six in the ICU. Ten people have been discharged.

The division said to date 18,076 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,676 have tested positive.

There are 3, 129 recovered patients.

It added that a total of 22, 910 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 21, 808 are fully vaccinated.