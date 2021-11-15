Tobago has 357 active covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stands at 357 after six new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The island’s death toll remains at 106.

In a statement on Monday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were 26 patients in state isolation, 326 in home isolation and five in ICU. Eighteen patients have been discharged.

To date, the division said a total of 17,725 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number 3,558 have tested positive.

There are 3, 095 recovered patients.

The division said 22,791 people on the island are partially vaccinated while 21,628 are fully vaccinated.